India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: After being down to 70/5, New Zealand made a solid comeback riding on Henry Nicholls' century. Check real-time updates of Day 2 of the IND vs NZ first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Akash Deep celebrating with Indian players after dismissing Rachin Ravindra during the India vs New Zealand 1st Test. X/BCCI
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: New Zealand resume Day 2 at Wellington's Basin Reserve on 243/5 after Henry Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*) forged an unbroken 173-run stand from 70/5. With the second new ball only two overs old, Jasprit Bumrah (3/52) leads India’s push for early breakthroughs before Shubman Gill’s batters take crease.
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India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Wellington’s Basin Reserve! With the Black Caps resuming on 243/5 behind Henry Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*), Jasprit Bumrah and India’s pacers hunt early breakthroughs with a two-over-old second new ball.