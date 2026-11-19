Celebrated Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was recently issued a five-year prison sentence by a Tehran court.
The court also ordered a two-year ban on foreign travel.
Over 200 film icons have signed an open letter condemning the sentence.
Over 200 leading film figures and institutions have signed a protest statement backing Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi after a Tehran court slapped him with a new five-year, one-month prison term. Signatories include Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Barry Jenkins, Michael Moore, Alex Gibney, and the leaders of the Venice, Cannes and Berlin film festivals.
The Tehran Revolutionary Court further decreed asset seizure, frozen bank accounts, and two-year bans on Panahi's overseas travel and social media activity.
Film Community Rallies Against Jafar Panahi's Prison Sentence
Just a day back, the Cannes Film Festival put out a statement, denouncing Panahi's "judicial persecution". Panahi won last year’s Palme d’Or with It Was Just an Accident. The film eventually picked up two Oscar nominations in Best International Feature and Best Screenplay.
Other high-profile international filmmakers to add their names to the latest statement of protest entail Kleber Mendonça Filho, Laura Poitras, Rithy Panh, Lucrecia Martel, Liz Garbus, Asif Kapadia, Jacques Audiard, Olivier Assayas, Roger Ross Williams, Catherine Breillat, Dominik Moll and Abigail Disney, as well as actor-writer-director Arthur Harari. Besides Alberto Barbera at Venice and Tricia Tuttle at Berlinale, a slew of fest chiefs have signed. These include Locarno’s Giona Nazzaro, Rotterdam’s Vanja Kaludjercic, New York’s Dennis Lim, Telluride’s Julie Huntsinger, Karlovy Vary’s Karel Och and IDFA’s Isabel Arrate Fernandez.
“In March 2026, the 66-year-old Mr. Panahi courageously decided to return to Iran, aware of the risks but having always spoken of his deep love for his country, and for his desire to stay and work there. In October 2026 he learned of the new court verdict against him after his bank accounts were frozen, his lawyer, Mostafa Nili, said in a statement to the Iranian press. The new charges against him remain unclear, but appear consistent with repeated efforts to intimidate him into ceasing his filmmaking. The case will now go to regional court, and the sentence can be appealed. This requires resources, but all of Mr. Panahi’s accounts have been blocked,” the new open letter stated, shared with Variety.
It added, “We stand in solidarity with Mr. Panahi and all Iranians facing persecution for their work at the hands of their own government. We call on the Tehran Revolutionary Court to rescind all actions to penalize and imprison Mr. Panahi and to abide by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the Iranian government is a signatory.”