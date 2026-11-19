“In March 2026, the 66-year-old Mr. Panahi courageously decided to return to Iran, aware of the risks but having always spoken of his deep love for his country, and for his desire to stay and work there. In October 2026 he learned of the new court verdict against him after his bank accounts were frozen, his lawyer, Mostafa Nili, said in a statement to the Iranian press. The new charges against him remain unclear, but appear consistent with repeated efforts to intimidate him into ceasing his filmmaking. The case will now go to regional court, and the sentence can be appealed. This requires resources, but all of Mr. Panahi’s accounts have been blocked,” the new open letter stated, shared with Variety.