Asif Merchant was sentenced to 27 years and six months for an Iran-linked plot to assassinate Donald Trump and other US officials.
He paid $5,000 to supposed hitmen who were actually undercover FBI agents.
Merchant claimed his Iranian handler had threatened his family in Iran.
The price of an assassination plot, at least in the case of Asif Merchant, was $5,000. The Pakistani national handed that money to men he believed were hired killers. They were, in fact, undercover FBI agents. On Tuesday, a US federal court sentenced Merchant to 330 months in prison — 27 years and six months — for attempting to arrange the murder of American political figures, including President Donald Trump, in a plot prosecutors said was directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The operation never reached its intended target. It was stopped before an attack could be carried out.
Merchant, 48, was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. Prosecutors said he had travelled to the United States to organise political assassinations on behalf of the IRGC. His sentencing comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, and follows a plot that US authorities said was intended to avenge the killing of former Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January 2020.
A $5,000 Payment And An Undercover FBI Operation
According to the Justice Department, Merchant began working with the IRGC around 2022 and was introduced to an Iranian handler, identified as Yousef Merhardad, through a relative. He travelled repeatedly to Tehran, where prosecutors said he received training in counter-surveillance and instructions to recruit people who could carry out an assassination at a political rally. Merchant testified that he believed Trump was the ultimate target, although then-President Joe Biden and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley were also mentioned.
The plan began to unravel after Merchant approached an acquaintance in the US for help. The acquaintance informed the FBI and became a confidential source. Merchant subsequently met three people he believed could execute the plot, unaware that they were undercover law enforcement officers. He discussed killing a politician, mapped out a possible attack at a rally and paid them $5,000 as an advance. He was arrested in Texas on July 12, 2026, before he could leave the country. No assassination attempt was carried out.
Merchant Claimed He Was Acting Under Pressure
The trial also presented a more complicated account of Merchant’s involvement. He testified that he had participated in the plot reluctantly because his Iranian handler had threatened his relatives in Iran. The defence portrayed his involvement as half-hearted, while prosecutors pointed to his social media activity, searches for Trump campaign rallies and efforts to recruit supposed hitmen. The judge acknowledged that Merchant had shown concern for his family but also found that he had been motivated, in part, by a desire to harm the United States.
The case has renewed attention on Washington’s concerns about Iranian operations targeting critics and officials on American soil. US authorities said Merchant was acting on behalf of the IRGC, while Tehran has denied plotting to kill Trump or other American officials. The sentence closes the criminal proceedings against Merchant, but the wider dispute over alleged Iranian attempts to target US officials remains a source of tension between the two countries.