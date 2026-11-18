The price of an assassination plot, at least in the case of Asif Merchant, was $5,000. The Pakistani national handed that money to men he believed were hired killers. They were, in fact, undercover FBI agents. On Tuesday, a US federal court sentenced Merchant to 330 months in prison — 27 years and six months — for attempting to arrange the murder of American political figures, including President Donald Trump, in a plot prosecutors said was directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The operation never reached its intended target. It was stopped before an attack could be carried out.