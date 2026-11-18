Nearly nine months into the war, Washington relies on a naval blockade and economic pressure while Tehran waits for the US to move first.
Qatar- and Oman-mediated talks are stuck on sequencing: Iran wants the blockade lifted first, while the US wants simultaneous, verifiable steps.
Hormuz shipping remains under attack, including the 16 November strike that left an Indian seafarer missing, and European officials fear Iran’s uranium stock is buried.
Three American aircraft carriers now sit within reach of Iran, and hardly anything is being struck. After nearly nine months of war, Washington and Tehran have reached the same quiet conclusion: time is on their side. They cannot both be right.
US President Donald Trump has picked strangulation over escalation, counting on a naval blockade and economic pain to force concessions on Iran’s nuclear programme. A US official says the pressure is devastating enough that major combat is unnecessary. Tehran, buoyed by Republican setbacks at the midterms, reads the same calendar differently and wants Washington to move first. The result is a war that has stopped moving without quite stopping.
A Contest Of Clocks
Indirect talks are stuck on sequencing. Tehran wants the blockade lifted, frozen assets released and oil sales restored before substantive negotiations begin. In return it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and only promise to discuss its nuclear programme later. Washington wants simultaneous, verifiable steps, with the nuclear file on the table from the outset. Veteran negotiator Dennis Ross sees the same trap: neither side has good options, and each defines victory in a way the other cannot accept.
Trump himself oscillates. He has called the war militarily over, told CNN a return to strikes is highly unlikely if talks show progress, and still sent in a third carrier. The Washington Post reads the policy as neither new war, nor talks, nor lasting peace.
Inside Iran, nobody seems placed to say yes. Hardliners who feel vindicated have little reason to deal, and a former US diplomat notes that no one wants to be seen as the softest of them.
The Price Of Patience
Waiting is not free. European officials, citing intelligence, believe a significant portion of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is probably buried inside Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz, and one warns the war may have worsened the nuclear problem. Iran denies seeking a bomb but will not readmit inspectors while fighting continues. Gulf states, which urged Trump not to bomb again, have already absorbed more than 7,000 Iranian missiles and drones, according to the GCC’s secretary-general.
Then there is Hormuz, where Indian lives are on the line. On 16 November, the LPG tanker Tara Gas was attacked in the strait. Of its 24 Indian crew, 21 were evacuated ashore, two were hospitalised and one is missing, the external affairs ministry said. Analyst Ian Bremmer expects Iran to step up efforts to disrupt shipping through the strait over the coming year.
Former negotiator Aaron David Miller says Washington keeps military action possible before Democrats take control of Congress in January. Alan Eyre, another ex-diplomat, warns the blockade may force a decision before diplomacy can, because Iran cannot last indefinitely.
Both sides are waiting. The sea, and the sailors who work it, are not.