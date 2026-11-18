A Contest Of Clocks

Indirect talks are stuck on sequencing. Tehran wants the blockade lifted, frozen assets released and oil sales restored before substantive negotiations begin. In return it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and only promise to discuss its nuclear programme later. Washington wants simultaneous, verifiable steps, with the nuclear file on the table from the outset. Veteran negotiator Dennis Ross sees the same trap: neither side has good options, and each defines victory in a way the other cannot accept.