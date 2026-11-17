Mojtaba Khamenei continues to issue written directives but remains absent from public view
President Masoud Pezeshkian and security chief Mohsen Rezaei hold key executive and security roles
The IRGC remains central to Iran's military establishment, while formal supreme authority rests with Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has remained absent from public view, raising questions about how authority is being exercised in Tehran even as official communications and directives continue to be issued in his name. His latest written message was published on November 4, while a report on his official website said he had met senior military commanders on October 31.
The November 14 religious mourning ceremony held on his behalf also made no mention of his attendance. Iranian authorities have not publicly explained his prolonged absence or independently established his current health. The official record, however, continues to present him as the country's supreme authority and commander-in-chief.
Who Handles The Government?
President Masoud Pezeshkian heads Iran's executive branch and chairs the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), which coordinates defence and national security policy. Under Article 113 of the Constitution, the president is the country's highest official after the Supreme Leader, but his executive responsibilities exclude matters directly concerning the leadership.
The distinction was evident on November 9, when Pezeshkian said Mojtaba Khamenei had instructed officials to end the country's state of "neither war nor peace" with the United States and pursue a negotiated resolution. His remarks illustrated how major policy directions continue to be attributed to the Supreme Leader.
The SNSC's constitutional powers are also circumscribed. Article 176 states that its decisions become effective only after confirmation by the Supreme Leader.
Rezaei And The IRGC's Role
Mohsen Rezaei has emerged as an important figure in the security establishment. A former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he was appointed Mojtaba Khamenei's representative to the SNSC in August. Pezeshkian subsequently appointed him as the council's secretary.
Rezaei has since addressed major security and diplomatic developments, including reports of possible negotiations with Washington. The IRGC, meanwhile, remains a powerful military and political institution. The Supreme Leader's October 31 website report identified Ahmad Vahidi as its commander-in-chief and attributed military directives to Khamenei.
Does The Constitution Provide For A Temporary Leader?
Iran's Constitution addresses the possibility that a Supreme Leader may become temporarily unable to perform his duties. Article 111 provides for a temporary leadership council comprising the president, the head of the judiciary and a religious jurist from the Guardian Council. The Assembly of Experts has the authority to determine whether the Supreme Leader is incapable of fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities.
There has been no official announcement that this mechanism has been activated in Mojtaba Khamenei's case. His absence alone does not establish constitutional incapacity or a transfer of authority. For now, Pezeshkian runs the executive, Rezaei coordinates the national security apparatus, and the IRGC remains central to military affairs, while formal supreme authority continues to rest with Khamenei.