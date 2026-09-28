Iran Embassy Parallels Masoud Pezeshkian’s Fiery UNGA Speech With Baahubali Scene

The Iran Consulate in Hyderabad is in the news for a trending social media post.
It drew a connection between Baahubali The Beginning and the Iran President's UNGA address.
A message of defiance is underlined.
The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad hit on echoes between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly and a rousing scene from Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The Beginning (2015).
Iran Embassy's Viral Baahubali Post
The embassy shared a video featuring the film's protagonist taking on the enemy army, accompanied by a message asserting Iran's resolve to stay undimmed amidst external pressure.The video features scenes from Baahubali: The Beginning, in which Amarendra Baahubali, played by Prabhas, leads his forces against the Kalakeya army.
"Dr. Pezeshkian, President of Islamic Republic of Iran at UNGA: 'Will never bow our head or bend the knee' Like Baahubali standing against the Kalakeyas, we also shed our own blood in sacrifice for the homeland," the embassy wrote in a caption under the video.
Naturally, this has incited a wave of surprise on X. One user wrote, “The Iranian social media game is much better than other nation state.” Another reacted, “I never expected Iran's consulate doing Bahubali edits".
The post came on the heels of Pezeshkian's address at the 81st UNGA in New York on September 23, where he rebuffed the prospect of Iran surrendering to US pressure. Pezeshkian lashed out at Washington and Israel for attacking Iranian territory and supported his country's military retaliation. He denounced sanctions and emphasised Tehran is open to discussions.
Baahubali: The Beginning was SS Rajamouli’s 2015 Telugu epic led by Prabhas as Shivudu, a young man who unravels the truth about his family and his connection to the kingdom of Mahishmati. The film also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film was a massive pan-India success. It was followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017.