Taylor Swift Celebrates Dolly Parton In Moving VMA Acceptance Speech

“I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person, without whom just this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Swift said in her speech. “Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich. It was like listening to her songs. It’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written, and she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love, and gratitude and appreciation for her fans.”