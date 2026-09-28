Taylor Swift Celebrates Dolly Parton In Moving VMA Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift paid a touching tribute to late country singer Dolly Parton at the MTV VMAs.
She devoted her Video of the Year prize to Parton.
Swift called her the ultimate showgirl.
Taylor Swift picked up three prizes at the 2026 MTV VMAs. Earlier in the ceremony, she was awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.
Taylor Swift Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton
As she accepted the most coveted Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia, Swift invoked the celebrated country singer, Dolly Parton, who recently passed away. The Fate Of Ophelia was the first single off the American pop star’s 2025 The Life Of A Showgirl album. Swift has just dropped an expanded version of the album with additional tracks. The encore album was met with lukewarm reviews.
“I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person, without whom just this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Swift said in her speech. “Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich. It was like listening to her songs. It’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written, and she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love, and gratitude and appreciation for her fans.”
She added, “I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think that we were all very, very… I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment."
She concluded her statement with, “Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too. Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way.”
Parton, the American award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the age of 80. Swift premiered her latest music video for a new single Patient Zero in the ceremony. It starred American actress Dakota Johnson and Irish actor Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.