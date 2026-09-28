Greece Stun Germany 1-0 To Claim Historic Nations League Victory

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Germany suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Greece in their UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, handing Jurgen Klopp his first home loss as national team coach. Germany controlled much of the opening half but struggled to turn possession into goals, with Karim Adeyemi going close twice and debutant Bambasé Conté also testing Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Joshua Kimmich’s 53rd-minute free-kick was brilliantly saved before Felix Nmecha missed another opportunity. Greece grew into the contest after the break and threatened on the counter, with Fotis Ioannidis narrowly missing in the 67th minute. Seven minutes later, Dimitrios Kourbelis broke the deadlock with a low shot that took a deflection off Kimmich and beat Alexander Nübel. Germany pushed for an equaliser but Greece held firm to secure their first-ever win over Germany.

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UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Greece
Greek players celebrate after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League: Greece vs Germany
German players apploud to their fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Germany vs Greece
Germany's coach Jurgen Klopp walks off the pitch after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Greece vs Germany
Greece's Manolis Saliakas, left, and Germany's Yann Bisseck fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Germany vs Greece
Greece's Thanasis Androutsos, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz jump for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Greece vs Germany
Greek players celebrate first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Germany vs Greece
Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, left, and Germany's Serge Gnabry fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Greece vs Germany
Greece's Ntinos Mavropanos falls over Germany's Jonathan Tah during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Germany Greece Nations League Soccer
Greece's Konstantinos Karetsas clears the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Greece Germany Nations League Soccer
Germany's Kevin Schade fightf or the ball with Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, left, and Panagiotis Retsos during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Germany vs Greece UEFA Nations League
Germany's Joshua Kimmich takesthe ball in front of Greece's Andreas Tetteh during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Greece in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

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