Greece Stun Germany 1-0 To Claim Historic Nations League Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 2:21 pm

Germany suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Greece in their UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, handing Jurgen Klopp his first home loss as national team coach. Germany controlled much of the opening half but struggled to turn possession into goals, with Karim Adeyemi going close twice and debutant Bambasé Conté also testing Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Joshua Kimmich’s 53rd-minute free-kick was brilliantly saved before Felix Nmecha missed another opportunity. Greece grew into the contest after the break and threatened on the counter, with Fotis Ioannidis narrowly missing in the 67th minute. Seven minutes later, Dimitrios Kourbelis broke the deadlock with a low shot that took a deflection off Kimmich and beat Alexander Nübel. Germany pushed for an equaliser but Greece held firm to secure their first-ever win over Germany.