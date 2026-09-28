Bavuma, Miller Centuries Power South Africa To Series-Sealing Win Over Australia

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 3:08 pm

South Africa sealed the three-match ODI series against Australia with a thrilling 32-run victory in the second match at Johannesburg. After being asked to bat, the hosts piled up 365/9, powered by centuries from captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller. Bavuma scored 103 off 116 balls, while Miller smashed 142 from just 93 deliveries, including nine sixes. Australia made a flying start in the chase through Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who both scored 84, but South Africa's bowlers kept striking in the middle overs. Xavier Bartlett's explosive 50 off 28 balls briefly revived Australia's hopes, but the visitors were eventually bowled out for 333 in 49.5 overs. Lizaad Williams claimed three wickets, while Jack Edwards took five wickets for Australia. South Africa now lead the series 2-0.