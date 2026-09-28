Bavuma, Miller Centuries Power South Africa To Series-Sealing Win Over Australia

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South Africa sealed the three-match ODI series against Australia with a thrilling 32-run victory in the second match at Johannesburg. After being asked to bat, the hosts piled up 365/9, powered by centuries from captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller. Bavuma scored 103 off 116 balls, while Miller smashed 142 from just 93 deliveries, including nine sixes. Australia made a flying start in the chase through Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who both scored 84, but South Africa's bowlers kept striking in the middle overs. Xavier Bartlett's explosive 50 off 28 balls briefly revived Australia's hopes, but the visitors were eventually bowled out for 333 in 49.5 overs. Lizaad Williams claimed three wickets, while Jack Edwards took five wickets for Australia. South Africa now lead the series 2-0.

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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-South Africa's Duan Jansen and Marco Jansen
South Africa's Duan Jansen, right, celebrates with his brother Marco Jansen after he took a catch during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Australias batsman Josh Hazlewood
Australia's batsman Josh Hazlewood plays a high ball during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-
Fans watch the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-
Fans watch the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Australias batsman Jack Edwards
Australia's batsman Jack Edwards plays a high ball during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-South Africas bowler Keshav Maharaj
South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj reacts after his delivery during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Australias batsman Matt Renshaw
Australia's batsman Matt Renshaw, right, is hit by a ball between his legs as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock reacts during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Keshav Maharaj,
South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj, center, celebrates a wicket with his teammates during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Australias batsman Travis Head
Australia's batsman Travis Head, right, plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-South Africas bowler Lizaad Williams
South Africa's bowler Lizaad Williams bowls during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-South Africas Temba Bavuma
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a high ball during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-David Miller
South Africa's batsman David Miller plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-South Africas batsman Matthew Breetzke
South Africa's batsman Matthew Breetzke, right, plays a shot as Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey watches on during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Australias bowler Xavier Bartlett
Australia's bowler Xavier Bartlett follows through his bowling during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI highlights-Jack Edwards
Australia's bowler Jack Edwards celebrates his wicket during the second one day international cricket match between South Africa and Australia, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

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