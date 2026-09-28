Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick, But Columbus Crew Stun Inter Miami In Last-Gasp Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 3:46 pm

Columbus Crew stunned Inter Miami 2-1 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, with Jamal Thiaré scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner after Lionel Messi had cancelled out Josef Martínez’s penalty. Columbus struck first in the 28th minute when Martínez converted from the spot after Yannick Bright brought him down. Messi responded just five minutes later, curling a spectacular free-kick from a tight angle beyond goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to make it 1-1. Miami had more possession but struggled to create chances, managing only five shots compared with Columbus’ 14. The hosts continued to push late and finally found the breakthrough in the eighth minute of added time when Thiaré reacted quickest after Rocco Ríos Novo parried Brais Méndez’s effort. Miami’s Santiago Morales was sent off after receiving two stoppage-time yellow cards as Columbus secured a memorable victory.