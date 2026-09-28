Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick, But Columbus Crew Stun Inter Miami In Last-Gasp Thriller

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Columbus Crew stunned Inter Miami 2-1 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, with Jamal Thiaré scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner after Lionel Messi had cancelled out Josef Martínez’s penalty. Columbus struck first in the 28th minute when Martínez converted from the spot after Yannick Bright brought him down. Messi responded just five minutes later, curling a spectacular free-kick from a tight angle beyond goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to make it 1-1. Miami had more possession but struggled to create chances, managing only five shots compared with Columbus’ 14. The hosts continued to push late and finally found the breakthrough in the eighth minute of added time when Thiaré reacted quickest after Rocco Ríos Novo parried Brais Méndez’s effort. Miami’s Santiago Morales was sent off after receiving two stoppage-time yellow cards as Columbus secured a memorable victory.

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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Columbus Crew's Anass Zaroury
Columbus Crew's Anass Zaroury, left, steals the ball from Inter Miami's Luis Suarez (9) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Columbus Crews Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew's Mohamed Farsi, right, keeps the ball away from Inter Miami's Cesar Abadia-Reda, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Crews Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew's Jamal Thiare, left, celebrates after his goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Columbus Crews Anass Zaroury
Columbus Crew's Anass Zaroury, left, steals the ball from Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Columbus Crews Jamal Thiare
Columbus Crew's Jamal Thiare, right, controls the ball as Inter Miami's Carlos Casemiro,m left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights- Santiago Rodriguez
Columbus Crew's Santiago Rodriguez, top, kicks the ball past Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul , bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Inter Miamis Rodrigo De Paul
Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul, right, kicks the ball away from Columbus Crew's Taha Habroune, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights—Lionel Messi scores a goal
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with teammate Rodrigo De Paul, right, after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Inter Miamis Rocco Rios Novo
Columbus Crew's Josef Martínez, left, scores a goal against Inter Miami's Rocco Rios Novo during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Inter Miamis Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, kicks the ball past Columbus Crew's Malte Amundsen, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete
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Inter Miami Vs Columbus Crew MLS 2026 highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, keeps the ball away from Columbus Crew's Dylan Chambost, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

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