Portugal End Norway’s 14-Match Home Unbeaten Run With Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory In Nations League Clash

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 4:37 pm

Portugal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Joao Félix opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finding the bottom corner after being set up by Pedro Neto. Norway responded early after the break when Erling Haaland reacted quickest to a loose ball from a free-kick and fired home in the 51st minute. However, Portugal restored their lead just three minutes later when Gonçalo Ramos capitalised on goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s mistake while playing out from the back, chipping the stranded keeper. Norway dominated possession during the closing stages and pushed for another equaliser, but Portugal’s defence held firm. Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute as Portugal made it two wins from two and ended Norway’s 14-match unbeaten home run.