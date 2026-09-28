Portugal End Norway’s 14-Match Home Unbeaten Run With Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory In Nations League Clash

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Portugal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Joao Félix opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finding the bottom corner after being set up by Pedro Neto. Norway responded early after the break when Erling Haaland reacted quickest to a loose ball from a free-kick and fired home in the 51st minute. However, Portugal restored their lead just three minutes later when Gonçalo Ramos capitalised on goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s mistake while playing out from the back, chipping the stranded keeper. Norway dominated possession during the closing stages and pushed for another equaliser, but Portugal’s defence held firm. Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute as Portugal made it two wins from two and ended Norway’s 14-match unbeaten home run.

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UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Portugal
Norway's Erling Haaland and national team coach Ståle Solbakken leave the pitch after a Nations League soccer match between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Norway
Norway's Erling Haaland reacts during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Norway vs Portugal
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring during a Nations League soccer match between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Portugal vs Norway
Norway celebrates after Erling Haaland equalized to 1-1 the Nations League soccer match with Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Norway vs Portugal
Portugal's João Félix, left, and Norway's Sander Berge vie for the ball during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Portugal vs Norway
Portugal's João Félix, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Norway vs Portugal
Norway's goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland fails to stop a goal by Portugal's João Félix during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Portugal vs Norway
Norway's Erling Haaland reacts during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo:Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Norway Portugal Nations League Soccer
Norway's Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem, left, and Portugal's Francisco Conceicão vie for the ball during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP
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Portugal Norway Nations League Soccer
Portugal's João Félix, left, and Norway's Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem vie for the ball during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP

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