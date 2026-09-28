Why Did India Qualify Over Afghanistan After Asian Games 2026 QF Washout? Explained

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semi-finals after rain washed out their quarter-final against Afghanistan, with the higher-ranked side progressing under tournament knockout regulations

image Prefer on Google
India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • India advanced after rain washed out the quarter-final against Afghanistan

  • India’s higher ICC T20I ranking decided the outcome

  • Pakistan also reached the semi-finals after their quarter-final was abandoned

India are through to the semi-finals of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, but their progression came without a ball being bowled against Afghanistan. The quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin was abandoned after persistent rain left the outfield unplayable.

With no result possible, India advanced to the last four under the tournament’s knockout regulations. The defending champions will now await their semi-final opponent, while Afghanistan’s campaign has ended despite the team never getting the opportunity to challenge India on the field.

India’s Higher Seeding Decided the Quarter-Final

The key factor was India’s superior position in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. India entered the Asian Games knockout stage as the No. 1-ranked T20I team, while Afghanistan were ranked 10th. The tournament rules state that when a knockout fixture is abandoned without producing a result, the higher-ranked side advances.

As the quarter-final could not get underway because of the weather, India were therefore declared the winners and secured their place in the semi-finals.

There was no reserve day available to replay the fixture, meaning the competition needed a predetermined method to settle a completely washed-out knockout match. The ranking-based provision was also used at the previous Asian Games. In the 2023 Hangzhou final, India and Afghanistan were again denied a result by rain, with India claiming the gold medal because they held the higher ICC ranking.

Related Content
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Men in Blue Look To Seal Semifinal Berth As Rain Threat Looms - Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Shafali Verma watches as the ball go for a six during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

The same regulation has now worked in India’s favour again, although this time in the quarter-final stage. India had received direct entry into the knockout round along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, based on their rankings, while Afghanistan came through the preliminary stage.

Pakistan Also Advance After Rain Washout

India were not the only team to benefit from the ranking rule. Pakistan also secured a place in the semi-finals after their quarter-final against Hong Kong, China was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Persistent rain made the outfield unplayable at the same venue, and Pakistan progressed because they were ranked higher in the ICC T20I standings.

Pakistan entered the tournament as the sixth-ranked T20I side, while Hong Kong were ranked 24th. The result means both India and Pakistan have reached the last four without playing their quarter-finals. India will now face the winner of the Sri Lanka-Nepal quarter-final, while Pakistan will meet the winner of Bangladesh-Malaysia.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories