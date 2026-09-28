Why Did India Qualify Over Afghanistan After Asian Games 2026 QF Washout? Explained

India advanced after rain washed out the quarter-final against Afghanistan
India’s higher ICC T20I ranking decided the outcome
Pakistan also reached the semi-finals after their quarter-final was abandoned
India are through to the semi-finals of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, but their progression came without a ball being bowled against Afghanistan. The quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin was abandoned after persistent rain left the outfield unplayable.
With no result possible, India advanced to the last four under the tournament’s knockout regulations. The defending champions will now await their semi-final opponent, while Afghanistan’s campaign has ended despite the team never getting the opportunity to challenge India on the field.
India’s Higher Seeding Decided the Quarter-Final
The key factor was India’s superior position in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. India entered the Asian Games knockout stage as the No. 1-ranked T20I team, while Afghanistan were ranked 10th. The tournament rules state that when a knockout fixture is abandoned without producing a result, the higher-ranked side advances.
As the quarter-final could not get underway because of the weather, India were therefore declared the winners and secured their place in the semi-finals.
There was no reserve day available to replay the fixture, meaning the competition needed a predetermined method to settle a completely washed-out knockout match. The ranking-based provision was also used at the previous Asian Games. In the 2023 Hangzhou final, India and Afghanistan were again denied a result by rain, with India claiming the gold medal because they held the higher ICC ranking.
The same regulation has now worked in India’s favour again, although this time in the quarter-final stage. India had received direct entry into the knockout round along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, based on their rankings, while Afghanistan came through the preliminary stage.
Pakistan Also Advance After Rain Washout
India were not the only team to benefit from the ranking rule. Pakistan also secured a place in the semi-finals after their quarter-final against Hong Kong, China was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Persistent rain made the outfield unplayable at the same venue, and Pakistan progressed because they were ranked higher in the ICC T20I standings.
Pakistan entered the tournament as the sixth-ranked T20I side, while Hong Kong were ranked 24th. The result means both India and Pakistan have reached the last four without playing their quarter-finals. India will now face the winner of the Sri Lanka-Nepal quarter-final, while Pakistan will meet the winner of Bangladesh-Malaysia.