Pincky Balhara Wins Asian Games Bronze In Kurash After Semifinal Loss To South Korea’s Sumin Mo

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 28 September 2026 12:04 pm

Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event at the Asian Games on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semifinals here. The 27-year-old Indian’s podium finish gave her a second Asian Games medal, following her silver in Jakarta in 2018.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 28 September 2026 12:04 pm

Pincky Balhara wins bronze medal at Asian Games | Photo: File

Summary of this article Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event at the Asian Games on Monday

She lost 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semifinals here

Balhara copped a Dakki penalty while Mo earned a Yonbosh point Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women's -78kg kurash event here on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals. The result gave Balhara her second Asian Games medal. Balhara copped a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo earned a 'Yonbosh' point. The semifinal loss ended Balhara's run, but the 27-year-old Indian still reached the podium. Balhara was handed a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo picked up a 'Yonbosh' point. She had earlier beaten Garam Lim 3-0 to reach the semifinals. Balhara got the decisive point with a 'Chala', and Lim failed to score in the contest. 'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control. Balhara won silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018. That edition also marked kurash's debut at the Continental showpiece.