Pincky Balhara Wins Asian Games Bronze In Kurash After Semifinal Loss To South Korea’s Sumin Mo

Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event at the Asian Games on Monday
She lost 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semifinals here
Balhara copped a Dakki penalty while Mo earned a Yonbosh point
Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women's -78kg kurash event here on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals. The result gave Balhara her second Asian Games medal.
Balhara copped a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo earned a 'Yonbosh' point. The semifinal loss ended Balhara's run, but the 27-year-old Indian still reached the podium.
Balhara was handed a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo picked up a 'Yonbosh' point.
She had earlier beaten Garam Lim 3-0 to reach the semifinals. Balhara got the decisive point with a 'Chala', and Lim failed to score in the contest.
'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.
Balhara won silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018. That edition also marked kurash's debut at the Continental showpiece.