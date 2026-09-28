Pincky Balhara Wins Asian Games Bronze In Kurash After Semifinal Loss To South Korea’s Sumin Mo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event at the Asian Games on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semifinals here. The 27-year-old Indian’s podium finish gave her a second Asian Games medal, following her silver in Jakarta in 2018.

image Prefer on Google
Pincky Balhara
Pincky Balhara wins bronze medal at Asian Games | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event at the Asian Games on Monday

  • She lost 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo in the semifinals here

  • Balhara copped a Dakki penalty while Mo earned a Yonbosh point

Pincky Balhara won bronze in the women's -78kg kurash event here on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals. The result gave Balhara her second Asian Games medal.

Balhara copped a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo earned a 'Yonbosh' point. The semifinal loss ended Balhara's run, but the 27-year-old Indian still reached the podium.

Balhara was handed a Dakki (penalty) in the bout while Mo picked up a 'Yonbosh' point.

She had earlier beaten Garam Lim 3-0 to reach the semifinals. Balhara got the decisive point with a 'Chala', and Lim failed to score in the contest.

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

Balhara won silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018. That edition also marked kurash's debut at the Continental showpiece.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories