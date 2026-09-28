'Not Focused On Milestones': Virat Kohli Wants to 'Unlock A New Version' As He Reaches 15,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in history, after Sachin Tendulkar, to complete 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. India beat the West Indies in the first match against the West Indies here on Sunday, and the star batter again insisted that personal milestones do not drive him.
Kohli also hit a record-extending 55th ton in the format, smashing nine sixes and 10 fours. He made 139 not out off 88 balls as India finished on 300 for two in 41.4 overs in reply to the West Indies' 295 for seven.
"My focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It's just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, (the) achievements come along," Kohli told the broadcaster after the match.
He also reflected on the scale of his journey after another landmark night. "Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long. Just keeping my head down, working hard and thanking God for everything that I've been blessed with and the opportunities that I've got in my life to be where I am," Kohli said.
"We have a very blessed life and a blessed journey because so many people want to be here, but we get to be the lucky ones, so we better put our head down and just work hard every day of our lives," he added.
Playing With Purpose
Kohli wants more. He said the next challenge at this stage of his career is to score at a higher tempo and keep adapting his game. Speaking to former India coach Ravi Shastri, Kohli explained how he now thinks about batting and preparation.
"… just the understanding of your game, firstly. Also, at the stage that I'm at, just keeping myself physically very fit because the game's more or less in the mind. I've never been a guy who practised a lot even when I was playing all three formats as you know," Kohli replied to a query from Shastri.
"For me it's about about staying mentally fresh, staying in the present moment and just expressing myself really out there to play in a certain way, get used to this template more often."
"I got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and play a gear or two higher and yeah, that was exciting for me to work on."
He said that shift has given him fresh energy. "Again, it excites you when you have to unlock a new version at this stage of your career, which will eventually help any team that you play for, be it playing for India or in the IPL. It's really helped me a lot to play with a free mind and I think that's what's working for me."
Fitness And Clarity
Kohli, now 37, said physical sharpness gives him the freedom to see the game clearly and carry out his plans. He added that he now plays only one format for India, which has brought more clarity to his goals.
"I think to follow a free mind, you need a fit body so for me, it works the other way around. I stay physically fit and then I'm able to visualise the game in the way that I want to play, which allows me the best chance to go out there and execute in the way that I did tonight," he said.
Kohli also spoke about perspective and gratitude amid fame and attention. "I think the only thing we need to do is just look back once and where we came from. That's something that we tend to forget when we are caught up with the hustle of the world and the positions we get into with so much attention and fame and so much love from the fans" he said. "It can be very easy to forget where you came from. But just looking back at the journey from when you started as a child just makes you feel grateful."
That outlook shapes how he views his time with India. "I enjoy each and every minute that I'm out there playing for India because I understand that, as I said I could have been a possibility that I wouldn't be standing here. I wouldn't have played for India at all."
With the ODI World Cup a year away, Kohli said his role is clear. "We are a year away from the World Cup. I know what my goal is and it's pretty clear for me that whatever games we get, I just need to keep working on different aspects of the game, keep myself physically fit, challenge myself to be out there."
"… run from boundary to boundary in the last 15 overs if I can, field in the inner ring, show intensity. If I keep ticking all those boxes, I've got some time left to play in this format as well."
He said that clarity has replaced pressure with freedom. "So when I get an opportunity, I feel happy rather than feeling anxiety or pressure to make the most of it. I just want to express myself and play my game. As I said, I promised myself I'm going to play positively because I can."
"I'm going to continue to play like that but not be reckless. There's a fine line, which as a professional, as an experienced player, I should have the ability to execute in this way without playing reckless shots and get the team through," he added.