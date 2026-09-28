'Not Focused On Milestones': Virat Kohli Wants to 'Unlock A New Version' As He Reaches 15,000 ODI Runs

Kohli also spoke about perspective and gratitude amid fame and attention. "I think the only thing we need to do is just look back once and where we came from. That's something that we tend to forget when we are caught up with the hustle of the world and the positions we get into with so much attention and fame and so much love from the fans" he said. "It can be very easy to forget where you came from. But just looking back at the journey from when you started as a child just makes you feel grateful."