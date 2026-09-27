Virat Kohli Destroys West Indies With Blistering 74-Ball Century, Shatters Multiple Records

Virat Kohli scored the third-fastest ODI hundred of his career, reaching 74 balls against West Indies
He became the only player with 10 ODI centuries against two separate opponents
Kohli tied Sachin Tendulkar on 60 List A centuries, achieving the milestone in 200 fewer innings
Virat Kohli's latest century against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram wasn't just about reaching another landmark — it arrived at a serious pace, marking the third-fastest ODI hundred of his career.
Kohli brought up three figures off just 74 balls, a knock that slots neatly into his own all-time list of quickfire centuries. Topping that list remains his blistering 52-ball hundred against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013, followed by a 61-ball effort, also against Australia, in Nagpur the same year.
His latest 74-ball knock against West Indies now sits just behind those two, ahead of a trio of 76-to-80-ball centuries — two against Sri Lanka in Hobart (2012) and Colombo (2017), and one in Guwahati (2023).
What stands out is the timeline: three of Kohli's six fastest ODI hundreds have come more than a decade apart, a rare sign of a batter maintaining his strike-rate explosiveness well into the later stages of his career.
The innings carries added significance beyond speed. This century was also Kohli's 10th hundred against West Indies — matching his tally of 10 against Sri Lanka, making him the only batter in ODI history with double-digit centuries against two separate teams.
It's a pairing that reinforces just how central both oppositions have been to Kohli's run-scoring legacy, with the pace of Wednesday's innings adding fresh emphasis to a record that already stood unrivalled.
Zoom out to List A cricket as a whole, and Kohli's numbers look even more staggering. He now stands level with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the all-time List A century charts, both men on 60 hundreds — but Kohli has reached that tally in just 338 innings, compared to Tendulkar's 538.
The rest of the field trails well behind: Graham Gooch (44 centuries in 601 innings), Graeme Hick (40 in 630), and Kumar Sangakkara (39 in 501) round out the top five. The gap in innings between Kohli and Tendulkar underlines, once again, just how much more rapidly the modern great has accumulated centuries compared to even the format's most decorated names.
Virat Kohli - Stats
52 vs Aus Jaipur 2013
61 vs Aus Nagpur 2013
74 vs WI Trivandrum 2026 *
76 vs SL Hobart 2012
76 vs SL Colombo RPS 2017
80 vs SL Guwahati 2023
Most ODI Centuries Against A Team
10 Virat Kohli vs SL
10 Virat Kohli vs WI
9 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus
9 Rohit Sharma vs Aus
8 Virat Kohli vs Aus
8 Sachin Tendulkar vs SL
Most Centuries In List A cricket
60 Sachin Tendulkar (538 innings)/ Virat Kohli (338 innings)
44 Graham Gooch (601)
40 Graeme Hick (630)
39 Kumar Sangakkara (501)