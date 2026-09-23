Virat Kohli Lands To A Hero's Welcome As Thiruvananthapuram Rolls Out The Red Carpet! Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Virat Kohli arrived in Kerala on Wednesday, September 23, to join India for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with the opener set for Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

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Virat Kohli arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday, September 23. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday, September 23

  • Kohli came back to join India for the ODI series against the West Indies

  • Fans gathered at the airport as security personnel escorted Kohli to the team hotel, where he received a traditional welcome

Virat Kohli is back in Kerala to join India for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, a set of games that forms part of the build-up to the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Kohli, who lives in London with his family, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday, September 23.

Fans waited at the airport to catch a glimpse of him. Security personnel guided Kohli through the terminal and into a car bound for the team hotel, where hotel staff gave him a grand and traditional welcome.

At the hotel, staff greeted him with a traditional ceremony. India begin another ODI assignment expected to shape the side’s longer-term tactical plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Ticket Rush

Demand has already picked up. Kerala Kaumudi reported that more than 35,000 public tickets for the Thiruvananthapuram match were sold within 24 hours of going live.

The rush was driven by the return of senior players Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the ODI format. Their presence has lifted interest around the series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why India Batters May Get White-Ball Break Before NZ Tests

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Series Schedule

Shubman Gill will lead India’s 15-member ODI squad. KL Rahul will be the vice-captain.

The first ODI is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the opening fixture in a three-match series across three venues.

The teams will then travel to Guwahati for the second ODI on September 30. The series will end in New Chandigarh on October 3.

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