South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI 2026: Preview, When and Where To Watch

South Africa and Australia begin a three-match ODI series at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, ahead of three upcoming Tests in October
South Africa enter the opener missing key fast bowlers due to injury
Australia is captained by Mitchell Marsh and arrives fresh off a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe
South Africa and Australia kick off a three-match ODI series at Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday, with the opener starting at 10am local time (1:30pm IST). It marks the beginning of a bumper tour that also includes three Test matches in October.
The two sides own one of the most storied rivalries in one-day cricket. South Africa hold a narrow overall edge, having won 57 of their 113 meetings to Australia's 52, with three ties and one no-result. The Proteas also boast a 28-22 advantage in matches played on home soil — a record they'll look to extend after edging the Australians 3-2 the last time they hosted them, in September 2023.
Temba Bavuma leads a South African side missing key pace options, with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman all sidelined through injury, forcing Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena into the squad. Aiden Markram will also sit out the series opener. Quinton de Kock and David Miller return to bolster the batting, while Corbin Bosch's aggressive strokeplay adds firepower down the order.
South Africa arrive on the back of a 3-0 sweep of Namibia, having endured a mixed end to 2025 with series wins over Australia and England but losses to Pakistan and India.
Australia, under Mitchell Marsh with Pat Cummins possibly rested for the opener as bowlers are managed ahead of the Tests, will lean on Travis Head's explosive top-order batting and Josh Inglis's in-form finishing — the wicketkeeper has racked up 554 runs at 46.2 in his last 13 innings. Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson are unavailable, with Jack Edwards drafted in as cover. The tourists head into the series fresh off a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe.
Among the individual duels to watch: Head against Marco Jansen's new-ball swing, and rising South African star Matthew Breetzke facing the wiles of leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
All You Need To Know About South Africa Vs Australia 1st ODI
When And Where Will The South Africa Vs Australia 1st ODI Take Place?
The 1st ODI match between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday, September 24.
What Time Will The South Africa Vs Australia 1st ODI Begin?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The South Africa And Australia 1st ODI?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will not be telecast live in India.
How Can Fans Watch South Africa Vs Australia 1st ODI Online In India?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:30 PM onwards.