South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI 2026: Preview, When and Where To Watch

The two sides own one of the most storied rivalries in one-day cricket. South Africa hold a narrow overall edge, having won 57 of their 113 meetings to Australia's 52, with three ties and one no-result. The Proteas also boast a 28-22 advantage in matches played on home soil — a record they'll look to extend after edging the Australians 3-2 the last time they hosted them, in September 2023.