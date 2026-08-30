Namibia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Riding high on confidence after an 18-run win over South Africa, Namibia aim to capitalise on home conditions against a pressured Zimbabwe side seeking redemption following their seven-wicket defeat

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Namibia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2026
Namibia will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026. Photo: ICC/X
Summary of this article

  • Namibia will play Zimbabwe in the third match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

  • Zimbabwe face mounting pressure ahead of the encounter following their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa

  • Namibia enter the contest with strong momentum after securing an 18-run victory over South Africa in the tournament opener

Namibia will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday, August 31. Zimbabwe arrive under more pressure after a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa.

Namibia, by contrast, come in high on confidence. They stunned South Africa by 18 runs in the tournament opener and will look to extend that form at home.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series—hosted at the Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG) in Windhoek—kicked off on August 28, 2026. The competition got off to a thrilling start when the host Eagles clinched a brilliant 18-run victory over South Africa in the opening fixture, powered by stellar performances from veteran all-rounder Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit.

South Africa bounced back with a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Zimbabwe. The win was powered by an explosive, unbeaten knock of 75 off just 32 balls from Dewald Brevis, which chased down Zimbabwe's total of 144/8 with plenty of overs to spare.

As the tournament progresses into its early stages, the tri-series serves as an crucial competitive platform in the buildup to upcoming international assignments.

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All You Need To Know About Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series

Namibia’s win over South Africa underlined the value of home conditions in this tri-series. The result gave them a clear edge at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Their recent record adds weight to that. Namibia have won five of their last seven T20Is, a run that strengthens their belief before this contest.

Namibia also have an experienced core to lean on. Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann give the side strong balance.

That mix of experience and form could matter against Zimbabwe, who need a response after their loss to South Africa. Namibia, meanwhile, enter this match with momentum and home comfort.

When And Where Will The Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series Match Take Place?

Namibia will take on Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday, August 31.

What Time Will The Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series Match Match Begin?

The Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series Match has a scheduled start time of 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will Telecast The Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series 2026 match?

There is no live television broadcast available for the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 across any TV channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch The Namibia Vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series 2026 Match Online In India?

Fans in India can catch all the matches live by streaming them on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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