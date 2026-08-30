Bangladesh Vs Indonesia LIVE Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh Women take on Indonesia Women in Match 4 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026
Captain Nigar Sultana leads an experienced Bangladesh squad featuring Sharmin Akhter, Ritu Moni, Juairiya Ferdous, and Fariha Trisna
Indonesia Women make their historic Asia Cup debut under the leadership of captain Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini
Bangladesh Women open their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia Women in Match No. 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 31.
Bangladesh want a winning start and a burst of momentum as they target a place in the next stage.
Indonesia, by contrast, arrive for a landmark occasion. They are making their first Asia Cup appearance and will try to spring a surprise against a more experienced Bangladesh side.
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 marks the tenth edition of the premier T20 continental championship organized by the Asian Cricket Council.
Hosted in the United Arab Emirates at the world-class Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the tournament brings together the finest cricketing nations across Asia—including powerhouse contenders like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh alongside rising associate teams—all fiercely competing in the shortest format of the game for ultimate regional supremacy.
All You Need To Know About Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026
Nigar Sultana leads Bangladesh Women in their opening match. The squad also includes Sharmin Akhter, Ritu Moni, Juairiya Ferdous and Fariha Trisna.
Experience is Bangladesh’s main edge. They should use that depth well and start the tournament on a positive note.
A win matters early. It would give Bangladesh momentum and strengthen their bid to move deeper into the competition.
Indonesia Women step into the Asia Cup for the first time. That makes Monday’s match a historic debut for the side.
Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini captains the team. The squad named in the brief also features Rahmawati Pangestuti, Lie Qiao, Sofia Velic and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi.
Indonesia start as newcomers but carry clear intent. They will look to put up a strong fight and try for an upset against a Bangladesh side with more experience.
When And Where Will The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Take Place?
The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday on August 31.
What Time Will The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Begin?
The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Online In India?
Digital viewers in India can stream every match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament live on the SonyLIV app and website.