India Vs Thailand LIVE Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will launch their Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday
India have historically dominated the Women's T20 Asia Cup, clinching three championship titles out of the last five editions
Naruemol Chaiwai-led Thailand enter the clash with confidence after securing a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong in their opening fixture
India will play against Thailand in their opening Group A match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India come into the competition trying to overcome a rough patch. They have suffered defeats in nine of 16 T20 Internationals played this year. This downturn features an early exit during the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup after losing to Australia.
In spite of these recent difficulties, India have historically controlled this regional event. They have captured the championship three times out of five T20 editions held since the 2016-17 season.
Now, they hope to end their dismal streak in 20-over cricket and silence growing doubts regarding their form and reliability.
Squad Concerns And Strategy
Jemimah Rodrigues will miss both the Asia Cup and the upcoming Asian Games. To fill the void, selectors included Pratika Rawal, though this move does not completely resolve the need for a strong middle-order presence.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are set to continue as the formidable opening duo. Meanwhile, scrutiny surrounds skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's recent performances and her long-term role in T20s.
Although she scored well in the crucial World Cup game against Australia, her overall batting inconsistency remains a major discussion point, especially as the team has faltered against top-tier opponents. The batters coming in at No. 3 and lower face the critical task of keeping the run rate high and building substantial totals.
The coaching staff is also anxious to fix the team's fielding issues. A series of spilled catches close to the boundary contributed to their recent defeats, making improved ground fielding a top priority.
Experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma will spearhead the spin bowling department. She will share duties with Shree Charani—who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the recent T20 World Cup—alongside Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat.
The pace attack appears strong, led by veteran Renuka Singh Thakur, with support from Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Nandani Sharma.
Thailand's Confident Start
On the other side, Thailand approach the fixture riding high on a hard-fought win over Hong Kong in their first game. After a slow beginning, they posted a total of 120 for nine.
However, excellent bowling and fielding allowed them to hold Hong Kong to just 114 for seven.
Captain Naruemol Chaiwai anchored her team's innings by scoring 43 runs. In the bowling department, Onnicha Kamchomphu took 3/27, while Phannita Maya claimed 2/22 to secure the victory.
The eight-nation Asia Cup features India in Group A with Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. This tournament acts as a vital stepping stone before the squad travels to Japan next month for the Asian Games, where they are expected to compete for top honours.
India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.
Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Naomi Hilton, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchorathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Thanrada Seesawan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi.
India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans in India can catch all the live action of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the official television broadcast rights for the tournament. Matches are being televised live across channels like Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 (along with their HD counterparts), offering multi-language commentary options including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. For viewers preferring digital platforms, live streaming is available through the SonyLIV app and website.