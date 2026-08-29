Netherlands Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming And Updates, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Final

The historical rivalry between these two powerhouses adds an intense layer of drama to the championship match, underlined by their previous high-stakes encounters. The same teams had played the last World Cup final, where the Dutch prevailed 3-1. These teams also played the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, with Netherlands winning with the exact same scoreline. Looking at their overall head-to-head record across 25 matches, the Netherlands holds the upper hand with 17 wins to Argentina's 5, alongside 3 draws.