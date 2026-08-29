Netherlands Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming And Updates, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Final

The Netherlands and Argentina are set to clash in Saturday's FIH Women's Hockey World Cup final at the Wagener Stadium
The Dutch advanced to their eighth straight final by edging past Belgium 1-0, while Argentina secured their spot with a hard-fought win over Australia
Netherlands hold a dominant 17-5 head-to-head advantage over Argentina as they chase a fourth consecutive world title on home turf
The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 reaches its conclusion on August 30, Saturday, as co-hosts and reigning giants the Netherlands lock horns with fierce rivals Argentina in the grand finale at the iconic Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.
This blockbuster showdown brings together the two absolute titans of international women's field hockey, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown serving as a thrilling rematch four years in the making, echoing the 2022 World Cup final where the Dutch previously prevailed.
Netherlands Favourites At Home
Netherlands marched through the tournament with supreme authority, leveraging home comfort and an unrelenting style of play to dominate their opponents. Spearheaded by tournament-leading talisman Yibbi Jansen and a world-class core accustomed to championship pressure, the Oranje have looked virtually unbeatable.
Their penalty-corner conversion rate and seamless transition play make them a nightmare for any defensive structure, keeping them firmly on track to defend their global crown in front of a roaring partisan crowd.
The Dutch powerhouse secured their place in an eighth straight World Cup final following a brutal, hard-fought semi-final battle against a relentless Belgium side. Operating as heavy underdogs, Belgium came out firing in Amsterdam and put the three-time defending champions under immense pressure through a tense opening quarter.
However, clinical quality unlocked the deadlock just before half-time in the 28th minute, when Frédérique Matla capped off a slick build-up with a brilliant one-handed deflection. Though Belgium survived late threats—including an equalizer from 18-year-old Famke van Heel that was dramatically overturned upon video review—the Netherlands held firm defensively to survive the scare.
Gritty Argentina Ready To Challenge
Standing on the opposite side of the pitch are Las Leonas, who punched their ticket to their seventh World Cup final after navigating a tense, tactical chess match against Australia. With few chances produced across a tight first half, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 47th minute when Julieta Jankunas capitalized off a sharp penalty-corner variation.
Goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino then stood tall under immense late pressure, denying two crucial Australian penalty corners before the Hockeyroos agonizingly missed an equalizer by mere millimeters when the ball flashed past captain Grace Stewart's outstretched stick with just 17 seconds remaining.
Combining veteran leadership with fearless youth, the Argentine side possesses the technical brilliance and tactical adaptability required to puncture the Dutch defensive lines and silence the home support.
Head-To-Head Record
Netherlands will be vying for a fourth-straight title as it takes on Argentina in the final of the FIH Women’s World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Saturday.
The historical rivalry between these two powerhouses adds an intense layer of drama to the championship match, underlined by their previous high-stakes encounters. The same teams had played the last World Cup final, where the Dutch prevailed 3-1. These teams also played the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, with Netherlands winning with the exact same scoreline. Looking at their overall head-to-head record across 25 matches, the Netherlands holds the upper hand with 17 wins to Argentina's 5, alongside 3 draws.
Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can catch all the live action of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 on television through the Star Sports Network, with matches broadcast live on channels like Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Khel, alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports. For viewers preferring digital platforms, live streaming is readily available via the JioHotstar app and website.