India Vs Germany Live Streaming, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch 5th Place Match

India face Germany in the fifth/sixth-place classification match at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
A win will secure fifth place, giving India its second-best World Cup finish after fourth place in 1974
The match is crucial preparation for the Asian Games, where India will target gold and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
India’s women’s hockey team will look to bring its FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign to a strong close when it takes on Germany in the fifth/sixth-place classification match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday.
A victory would see India finish fifth, giving the team its second-best World Cup finish after its historic fourth-place showing at the inaugural edition in 1974. India’s 1974 campaign remains its best-ever performance in the tournament.
This time around, Salima Tete’s India have once again produced a campaign that has exceeded expectations. The team has lost just once in five matches and has held three higher-ranked opponents - China, England and Australia - to draws.
India also produced its biggest-ever World Cup win during the tournament, defeating South Africa 6-1. The result was particularly impressive as six different Indian players got on the scoresheet.
The Netherlands, however, proved too strong for India, registering a 2-0 victory. India’s semifinal hopes were then ended by a goalless draw against Australia in the second stage. Despite missing out on the last four, the result against Australia extended India’s unbeaten run against several of the tournament’s leading teams.
Germany will provide another stern test in the classification match. The Germans finished third in their second-stage pool after recording a win over Spain but suffering a defeat against Belgium, which left them outside the semifinal spots.
For India, the biggest challenge heading into the final match has been its attacking efficiency. The team has shown considerable defensive resilience throughout the tournament but has struggled to convert its opportunities consistently.
Deepika and Navneet Kaur have scored two goals each, while India’s conversion from penalty corners has also been a concern.
That lack of cutting edge has prevented India from turning some of its competitive performances into victories. Against Germany, the team will need to be more clinical if it is to finish fifth and end the tournament with another statement result.
The classification match also comes at an important point in India’s international calendar. After the World Cup, attention will shift to the Asian Games in September, where the team will have a major opportunity to secure a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
An Asian Games gold would bring direct Olympic qualification, making the continental event a crucial target for Tete and her players. India finished third at the previous Asian Games, but its performance in Amstelveen - including the 2-2 draw against reigning Asian champions China - will offer plenty of encouragement ahead of September.
There is also an intriguing subplot on the German bench. Germany are now coached by Janneke Schopman, who has strong links with Indian hockey.
Schopman previously served as India’s head coach and was also part of Sjoerd Marijne’s coaching staff when India secured a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
India may not be able to better its World Cup record this time, but fifth place would still mark its second-best finish in the competition.
After an unbeaten run against three higher-ranked teams and a record-margin victory over South Africa, Tete’s side will hope to end its campaign with one more memorable performance against Germany.
India Vs Germany, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
India will face Germany in the fifth/sixth-place classification match on Thursday, August 27, 2026. The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and will start at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Germany FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match?
In India, the India vs Germany fifth/sixth-place classification match will be telecast live on Star Sports, and DD Sports. The match will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.