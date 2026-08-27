India Bow To Stubborn Sonal: Slipped Grip In Colombo; Five Reasons Why Shubman Gill & Co Missed Sweep

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena