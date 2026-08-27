India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2026: Sonal Dinusha's Century Helps Hosts Draw Match As India Clinch Series 1-0

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Sonal Dinusha scored a resilient unbeaten 133 to help Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India in Colombo on Thursday. Despite the draw, India clinched the two-match series 1-0 following their opening victory in Galle. Dinusha's third century of the series frustrated the Indian spinners on the final day, guiding the hosts to 429/9

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 133, his third century of the series, to guide Sri Lanka to a draw in the second Test in Colombo

  • India secured a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka following their dominant win in the first Test match in Galle

  • Dinusha shared a crucial 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Keshara Nuwantha to resist the Indian bowling attack

Sri Lanka drew the second Test against India on the fifth and final day in Colombo. The hosts finished their second innings at 429/9, holding a 216-run lead when both teams agreed to call off play.

Despite the draw on Thursday, India secured a 1-0 series victory. The visitors claimed the series win following their triumph in the first Test in Galle last week.

Sonal Dinusha anchored the second-innings resistance for the hosts. He scored an unbeaten 133 to stall the Indian attack and deny the visitors a series sweep.

Dinusha Leads Resilient Fightback

Dinusha outclassed the Indian bowlers to record his third century of the series. He finished on 133 not out, backing up his first-innings score of 103 and a maiden hundred in the Galle series opener.

Sri Lanka resumed Day 5 at an overnight score of 229 for six. Dinusha immediately took charge to frustrate the Indian attack on a wearing fifth-day pitch.

He shared a crucial 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Keshara Nuwantha. Nuwantha scored 46 runs, offering vital support as the pair fought back against a significant first-innings deficit.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

Match And Series Summary

India controlled the initial phases of the Test match. The visitors declared their first innings at a massive 503/9 to put the hosts under pressure.

They then bowled Sri Lanka out for 290 in the first innings. India secured a 213-run lead and enforced the follow-on on the fourth day.

The hosts responded strongly to reach 429/9 in 154 overs. Alongside Dinusha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 92 runs and Kamindu Mendis added 55 to build the Sri Lankan total.

Indian spinners managed the bulk of the bowling duties. Manav Suthar took 3/121 in 41 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja secured 3/94 in 38.3 overs.

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