India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2026: Sonal Dinusha's Century Helps Hosts Draw Match As India Clinch Series 1-0

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 8:42 pm

Sonal Dinusha scored a resilient unbeaten 133 to help Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India in Colombo on Thursday. Despite the draw, India clinched the two-match series 1-0 following their opening victory in Galle. Dinusha's third century of the series frustrated the Indian spinners on the final day, guiding the hosts to 429/9

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 8:42 pm

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo