India will host two-time World Cup champions Uruguay at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6
The high-profile fixture takes place just three days after India host five-time World Cup champions Brazil at the same Kolkata venue
The Blue Tigers will kick off their home fixtures against 44th-ranked Panama at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 26
India will host two-time World Cup champions Uruguay for an international football friendly on October 6, 2026, in Kolkata, PTI reported. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixture on Thursday.
The match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. This fixture occurs three days after India host five-time World Cup champions Brazil at the same venue on October 3.
India will also play Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru. These fixtures ensure three World Cup-playing nations visit India during the September 21 to October 6 FIFA window. A country can play a maximum of four matches in this period.
"The Indian men's national team will welcome another heavyweight of world football to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set to face India in an international friendly match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6, 2026. The fixture will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window," the AIFF stated.
"La Celeste's arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations — Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — set to visit the country within the same FIFA window," the AIFF stated.
Uruguay Football Profile
Uruguay currently rank 20th globally. The South American team won the World Cup in 2030 and 1950. They also reached the tournament semifinals in 1954, 1970 and 2010.
Uruguay suffered group stage exits in both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups. During the 2026 campaign, they drew with Saudi Arabia 1-1 and Cape Verde 2-2, before conceding a 0-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain.
Their current head coach possesses Indian domestic football experience. Diego Forlan played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.
Panama Bengaluru Clash
India host Panama next. The Blue Tigers will face the 44th-ranked team on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
This match marks the Blue Tigers' return to Bengaluru for the first time since their SAFF Championship 2023 title victory over Kuwait.
Panama exited in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup in the Americas. They recorded losses to Ghana 0-1, Croatia 0-1 and England 0-2. This followed a prior group stage exit in the 2018 tournament.
Following the home matches, India schedule two away friendlies against New Zealand on November 12 and 15.