India To Host Uruguay In Kolkata For High-Profile Football Friendly On October 6

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 9:08 pm

AIFF announced that India will host two-time World Cup champions Uruguay for an international football friendly in Kolkata on October 6. This high-profile match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan follows India's clash against Brazil on October 3, and a fixture against Panama in Bengaluru on September 26

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 9:08 pm

Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to host high profile friendlies. Photo: MamataOfficial/X

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