Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When, Where To Watch

Yuri Berchiche's 11th-minute red card compromised Athletic's opener. This setback led to a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla. Oso opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Chidera Ejuke added a second in the 50th. Isaac Romero made it three seven minutes later, despite Aitor Paredes scoring a 70th-minute consolation goal. Athletic Bilbao enjoyed long spells of possession and produced more shots than their opponents but were unable to recover.