Why India Can’t Ignore Nepal? China, Border Security And Kathmandu’s Shifting Politics In Focus

For New Delhi, the challenge is therefore not simply to counter China. India also has to manage the consequences of its own complicated history with Kathmandu, including disagreements over the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, territorial disputes and accusations of interference in Nepal's internal affairs. The 2015 Madhes crisis showed how quickly Nepal's domestic politics can spill into bilateral relations. India's interests in Nepal now depend on maintaining security and economic links without reinforcing perceptions that New Delhi expects political deference from Kathmandu.