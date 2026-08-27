Prashant Kishor, Tejashwi Yadav Question Bihar Govt’s Flood Preparedness After Nepal Flash Floods

Prashant Kishor and Tejashwi Yadav question Bihar government’s preparedness amid the Nepal flood situation.
Flash floods in Nepal’s upper catchment areas raise concerns over increased flow in the Gandak river.
NDRF and SDRF teams deployed as six Gandak-linked districts step up flood monitoring.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has directed officials to remain on high alert after flash floods in Nepal’s upper catchment areas raised concerns over increased water flow in the Gandak river and the possibility of flooding in several districts, prompting opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor to question the state government’s preparedness.
Chaudhary has directed officials to closely monitor districts linked to the Gandak and ordered precautionary measures, including regular inspections of embankments, continuous monitoring of dams and embankments and special night patrolling. NDRF and SDRF teams have also been deployed to respond to any emergency.
The developments followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Chaudhary at the ‘Sankalp’ auditorium in Patna after flash floods were reported in Nepal’s upper catchment areas. The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on high alert and asked administrations in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali to closely monitor the situation.
Authorities in these districts have also been instructed to regularly inspect embankments and ensure their safety. Chaudhary ordered continuous monitoring of dams and embankments and special night patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.
District administrations have been asked to issue timely warnings through loudspeakers and microphones in sensitive areas and ensure residents are informed about possible risks. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for emergency response, with the Chief Minister directing officials to maintain coordination with rescue teams so that relief operations can begin immediately if required.
The government’s preparedness has come under criticism from Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who urged authorities to complete all necessary preparations while pointing to the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal.
“We have raised our concerns regarding the floods in Nepal… We urge the government to complete all preparations," Tejashwi Yadav said.
Yadav questioned the government’s response, saying that despite the BJP being in power in Bihar for 21 years and at the Centre for 12 years, “no meeting has been held regarding the Nepal floods till now".
“Why is the government not serious about floods?" he asked.
Jan Suraaj Party founder and MLA Prashant Kishor also criticised the government, saying that flooding remains an annual problem for Bihar.
“What is new about this? The crisis of flooding hangs over Bihar every year; floods occur in the state," Prashant Kishor said.
Kishor alleged that the government engages in a “cover-up" every year, only for the problem to return with the next monsoon.
The political criticism comes as Nepal deals with the aftermath of a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area. The Nepal Tourism Board said preliminary records indicated that 384 travellers had been reported missing from affected areas, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals.