Race Club Eviction: Centre Takes Over 53 Acres, Hands Land To CPWD

L&DO has resumed 53.242 acres near Delhi’s Race Course Area and handed the property to CPWD for maintenance.
The takeover follows the Patiala House Court’s rejection of the Delhi Race Club’s interim-stay plea on August 25.
The Club’s challenge to the August 11 eviction order remains pending, with the appeal listed for September 26.
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) on Thursday resumed 53.242 acres of land near Delhi’s Race Course Area and handed it over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for care and maintenance, two days after the Patiala House Court dismissed the Delhi Race Club’s plea seeking an interim stay on the Estate Officer’s eviction order.
The resumption follows an Estate Officer (ESO) order dated August 11, 2026, and a subsequent order/letter dated August 26.
According to the handing-over/taking-over document dated August 27, the 53.242-acre parcel was resumed by the L&DO and handed over to CPWD on an “as is where is” basis. The CPWD will now be responsible for the care and maintenance of the property.
The Delhi Race Club had approached the Patiala House Court seeking interim protection against the Estate Officer’s eviction order. The court dismissed the plea on August 25, two days before the L&DO resumed the land and handed it over to CPWD. The court held that the Club had been given sufficient opportunities to present its reply and evidence during the proceedings before the Estate Officer.
The dispute concerns government land on Race Course Road, now known as Lok Kalyan Marg, which has been occupied by the Delhi Race Club. The Centre has maintained that the Club’s lease expired on December 31, 1994, and that no further extension was granted, while the Club has disputed the government’s position on its lease rights.
The matter has been before the courts earlier this year as well. In April, the Delhi High Court had restrained the Estate Officer from proceeding with the eviction process. On May 26, however, a Division Bench set aside that order and allowed the eviction proceedings before the Estate Officer to continue.
The main appeal against the August 11 eviction order remains pending and has been listed for disposal on September 26.