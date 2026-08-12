Supreme Court Postpones Cauvery Water Hearing To August 17

The Supreme Court has deferred a key hearing on the Cauvery issue. The court on Wednesday rescheduled Tamil Nadu's plea to force Karnataka to comply with water release orders to August 17, ANI reported. The case, originally listed for August 13, was delayed because Justice Vikram Nath fell ill with viral fever. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said a bench led by Nath will hear the dispute when he returns next week.