Cauvery Dispute: CM Vijay Rejects DMK's All-Party Meet Demand

"I am only asking why an all-party meeting has not been convened. When we were in government, the present chief minister criticised us for writing a letter to the Prime Minister. He himself had spoken about it at the time. The chief minister knows how this issue should be resolved. This is a matter concerning the livelihood of the people, and he knows how to address it. I have taken up the resolution you submitted in accordance with the rules. You have yourself acknowledged that the issue is serious. I am only asking how you are going to resolve it. The agriculture minister said in an interview that the chief minister would be going to Karnataka, but two other ministers have denied it. They are saying that they do not want the Tamil Nadu chief minister to come to Karnataka and that they are not prepared to release water," Stalin said in the House.