‘Ask Your Mother’: Nainar Nagendran Hits Back At Vijay Over ‘Where Is Father’ Jibe

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran sparked a political row by responding to Chief Minister Vijay's earlier political jibe with a personal remark involving the actor-turned-politician's mother

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran Photo: X@NainarBJP
Summary of this article

  • Vijay's earlier Assembly remark was understood as a veiled reference to former Chief Minister MK Stalin's absence after losing his seat in the 2026 election

  • Nainar Nagendran revived Vijay's “where is the father?” reference and responded with a personal remark involving Vijay's mother

  • The BJP leader's comments triggered condemnation from TVK leaders and others, with former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also criticising personal attacks involving family members

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran sparked a major political controversy on Saturday in the state with a crude personal remark directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The row erupted after the actor-turned-politician questioned his political opponents, prompting the retaliatory comment.

"If he wants to know who the father is, he should go ask his mother," Nagendran said. The statement immediately escalated tensions in the state's political arena and drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.

What Did Vijay Say About Nainar Nagendran?

On June 23, 2026, Vijay delivered a speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. During his reply to the Governor's address, Vijay took a satirical, veiled swipe at Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin by narrating an anecdote about an elderly man looking for a child's father and asking, "Where's your father? I can't find him.”

The important part is that this was understood as a veiled reference to the former Chief Minister because Stalin had lost his Assembly seat in the 2026 election, and therefore was no longer present in the Assembly. So Vijay wasn't literally asking “Where is someone's father?” It was a political jibe.

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The popular actor founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024. The party aims to challenge the dominant DMK and the BJP-AIADMK dynamics in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay's parents are prominent filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. Nagendran's response directly targeted his family in retaliation to the political metaphors used in the speech.

How Did Nainar Nagendran Respond?

On August 15, Nagendran was speaking at the BJP's Independence Day event in Chennai. He brought up Vijay's June 23 story and turned the “father” reference back on Vijay. Instead of keeping the attack political, Nagendran made a personal remark involving Vijay and his mother.

Several leaders and cadres strongly condemned Nagendran's remarks. They demanded an immediate public apology for the sexist undertones of the statement. Political commentators and rival party members also criticised the BJP leader for dragging Vijay's mother into a political debate. The personal nature of the attack united several political voices against the language used.

Even K Annamalai, a former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, criticised Nagendran, saying political leaders can attack each other's policies and governance but should not make derogatory remarks about someone's family, particularly their mother.

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Previous Remarks During Cauvery Protest

Earlier, during a protest organised by the DMK youth wing and leaders of its alliance partners against the proposed construction of the Mekedatu Dam, Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged failure to secure the state’s share of river water.

During the speech, some members of the audience began chanting “Trisha, Trisha”. As the slogans continued, Stalin paused, smiled and made a remark that was interpreted by several political opponents as an innuendo directed at the actor.

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