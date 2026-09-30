PM Modi, Trump Hold ‘Productive Conversation’, Review Trade, Defence, Energy Ties

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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In a post on X, Modi said the two sides agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

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Summary of this article

  • PM Modi and Donald Trump review trade, defence, energy and critical technology cooperation during a “productive conversation”.

  • The discussion comes amid ongoing India-US negotiations on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement and interim trade deal.

  • The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues and agreed to maintain close engagement on the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he held a “productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump, with the two leaders reviewing bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies amid ongoing India-US trade negotiations.

In a post on X, Modi said the two sides agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including efforts to promote global peace and security.

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India-US Trade Talks In Focus

The conversation comes as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US from September 29 to October 5 for the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee and talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions are aimed at advancing the proposed BTA and finalising an interim deal in line with the February 7, 2026 joint statement.

The trade negotiations are taking place amid differences between the two sides over tariffs, market access and other outstanding issues. India has also raised concerns with Washington over US measures linked to countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

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Defence, Energy And Critical Technologies Discussed

Modi said defence and energy cooperation were among the areas reviewed during the conversation, alongside critical and emerging technologies.

Technology has become an increasingly important component of the India-US strategic relationship, with cooperation spanning areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications and other advanced technologies.

The leaders also discussed regional and international developments and agreed to remain in close touch as the two countries work to deepen their strategic partnership.

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