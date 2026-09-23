PM Modi Likely To Visit US, Canada In Dec For G20 Summit & Trade Talks

PM Modi is likely to visit the US in December for the G20 Summit in Florida.
A possible Quad leaders’ meeting and bilateral talks with Donald Trump are expected during the US visit.
Modi is also expected to visit Canada as India and Canada accelerate CEPA trade negotiations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 Summit in Florida. A possible Quad leaders’ meeting and bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump are also expected during the visit.
The summit is scheduled to be held in Florida on December 14 and 15. New Delhi has not yet formally announced Modi’s US visit, but preparations are under way for his likely participation.
US Visit Plans
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had earlier told news agency ANI that the US would welcome Modi back to the country. Gor said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had invited the prime minister during his visit to India.
“Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him. We love to have him back here. And I know he’s coming in December for the G20," Gor said on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026.
The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.
A possible meeting between Modi and Trump is also expected to be a key part of the December visit. The two leaders could hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, although the exact schedule of Modi’s engagements has not been formally announced.
The possibility of the meeting comes amid continuing engagement between India and the US.
Gor had previously said Trump remained closely engaged on India-US ties and that he had briefed the US president about his visits to India and the growing trade relationship between the two countries.
Modi’s likely US visit would also come as India and the US negotiate an interim trade agreement. Gor told ANI that the two sides were getting close to finalising the agreement, while acknowledging that the negotiations involved complex legal issues and thousands of items between the two countries.
Canada Trip Timing
Modi is also expected to travel to Canada around the same time, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney saying on Tuesday that he expects the Indian prime minister to visit the country in December.
Speaking at a news briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Carney said he was looking forward to hosting Modi as India and Canada seek to make progress in their trade negotiations.
“We’re making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship, on many, many levels. People-to-people levels, security levels and also trade and economic. He (PM Modi) will be visiting Canada around that time. I very much look forward to hosting him," Carney said.
Modi’s likely Canada visit comes as the two countries seek to fast-track negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Trade Talks Timeline
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on September 21 that India and Canada had agreed to accelerate the negotiations, with the fifth round scheduled to begin on October 5.
Goyal said the next 90 days could be a “very defining period" in India-Canada relations. Both governments have committed to seeking the conclusion of the CEPA negotiations by the end of 2026.