Australia Tightens Visa Rules Across Student, Visitor and Skilled Categories

Australia will roll out migration changes across student, visitor, skilled and working holiday visas over the next 12 months
Student visa settings will be tightened to curb visa hopping, limit secondary applicants and act against non-meritorious applications
All visitor visas will carry a No Further Stay condition, while skilled applications in key sectors will get processing priority under revised Ministerial Direction 119
Australia has unveiled migration changes across student, visitor, skilled migration and working holiday visas, with the roll-out spread over the next 12 months. The package is designed to preserve the integrity of the migration system while helping the government meet net overseas migration forecasts of 245,000 in 2026-27 and 225,000 in 2027-28.
Australia stated that the reforms will be phased in over the year, so applicants may encounter the changes at different points rather than on a single start date.
Student Visa Rules
Australia will tighten student visa settings. The measures are aimed at stopping “visa hopping”, limiting secondary applicants on most student visas and taking action against migration agents who knowingly assist with visa applications that do not have merit.
Visitor And Skilled Changes
All visitor visas will carry a No Further Stay condition. The government says the rule is meant to keep genuine visitors from using the visa as a way to extend their stay in Australia.
Ministerial Direction 119 will also be revised so eligible skilled migration applications in healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement, defence, resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing receive processing priority.
Priority handling changes the order in which eligible applications are processed and does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a visa.
Working Holiday And Compliance
The Working Holiday Maker Program will switch to a ballot system for applicants seeking second- and third-year visas. Those applicants will also need to meet a regional work requirement, and processing times are expected to settle at three months.
The government will also tighten compliance to make sure people without valid visas leave Australia. Ministerial Direction 110 will be updated to give more protection to child victims of crime and victims of domestic and family violence, while addressing hate and criminal behaviour.
Migration Forecasts Update
In the 2026-27 Federal Budget, Treasury lifted its Net Overseas Migration forecast for 2026-27 to 245,000 from 225,000 because temporary migrants were leaving more slowly and arrivals from New Zealand were higher. The 2027-28 figure remains at 225,000.
The numbers point to a return to Australia’s roughly 230,000 pre-pandemic baseline after post-Covid inflows climbed to almost 556,000 in 2023.
Net migration has also eased, dropping from more than 538,000 in 2022-23 to 429,000 in 2023-24 and reaching 292,000 by early 2026.
Australia’s Home Affairs minister has described the broader reform drive as a push to end abuse of the system while bringing in the skills the economy needs, homeaffairs.gov.au reported.