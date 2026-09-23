UP 2027 Polls: Nitin Nabin Leads BJP’s Dalit Outreach In Western UP Amid Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Push

Nabin’s two-day UP visit focused on organisational strengthening, Gen Z outreach and 2027 poll preparations.
Saharanpur has seven Assembly seats, with 22% Scheduled Caste population; BJP won five seats in 2022.
Nabin held organisational meetings in Saharanpur and Meerut, reviewing booth-level preparedness and 2027 election plans with party workers.
On Tuesday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin stepped up the party’s outreach to the Dalit community in western Uttar Pradesh, offering prayers at the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Temple in Saharanpur and later having a meal at the home of a Dalit community member.
Nabin was on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22, aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure, reaching out to Gen Z and reviewing preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The outreach to the Dalit community comes as the BJP seeks to consolidate its support in western Uttar Pradesh, a region with a sizeable Dalit population. The move also comes as the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, pushes its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit & Alpsankhyak) plank.
Saharanpur’s Dalit Population
Saharanpur has seven Assembly constituencies, Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur Dehat, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh. Rampur Maniharan is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP won five of the seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party won two.
Temple Visit
Nabin has been camping in the region for the past two days. At the Sant Ravidas Temple, he urged people to follow Sant Shiromani Ravidas’s message of social harmony and equality.
Members of the Dalit community presented Nabin with a statue of Sant Ravidas and a book. He later had lunch at the residence of Ajab Singh, president of the Shri Ravidas Temple Committee. Nabin described Singh as a “source of pride” for the Dalit community.
Nabin said the party was working to unite society by bringing together people from different communities and regions in a spirit of harmony.
He said the meal at the home of a grassroots Dalit activist was not merely a social visit, but reflected the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and Antyodaya.
Organisational Push Ahead
Nabin later presided over organisational programmes in Saharanpur and Meerut, where he met party workers and office-bearers and spoke about the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.
In Saharanpur, he held meetings with local MPs, MLAs and office-bearers and interacted with grassroots workers on future political strategies.
The meetings focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and reviewing booth-level preparedness ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.