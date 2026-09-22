Vansh Bedi Breaks Silence After Match-Fixing Row, Drops Strong Message

Vansh Bedi denies any involvement in the match-fixing allegations linked to the Tehelka sting operation
Bedi’s legal team has initiated action against those allegedly spreading defamatory claims about him
DDCA says Bedi reported a corrupt approach to its Anti-Corruption Wing during the Delhi Premier League
Vansh Bedi has broken his silence after his name surfaced in connection with a recent Tehelka sting operation alleging corruption in Indian cricket.
The Central Delhi Kings cricketer has categorically denied any involvement in match-fixing and clarified that he is not the player referred to by former Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia during the sting operation.
Vansh Bedi Issues Strong Clarification
Taking to Instagram, Bedi said he wanted to address what he described as “false and defamatory content” being circulated about him. He stated that he was not the individual mentioned by Bhatia in connection with alleged match-fixing involving a Chennai Super Kings player.
“I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity,” Bedi wrote.
The cricketer further said that attempts to link him with the allegations were defamatory and warned that his legal team was taking civil and criminal action against those responsible. He also urged people not to create or share content making such claims.
DDCA Says Bedi Reported Corrupt Approach
Amid the controversy, the DDCA has also backed Bedi's account of reporting a separate approach to its Anti-Corruption Wing.
Speaking to The Times of India, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, “Vansh promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state.”
Sharma added that the association had attached Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) with every team during the season and said its arrangements had been “watertight.” The DDCA has also approached the BCCI seeking guidance on the allegations arising from the Tehelka sting.