In Photos | Digger UK Premiere: Prince William And Kate Middleton Join Tom Cruise

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13
The world premiere of Tom Cruise's Digger was held at London's ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (September 22). The Prince and Princess of Wales were the guests of honour. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the screening to support Tom. Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy also graced the red carpet and attended the premiere. Digger is set to debut in cinemas on October 2, 2026.
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.