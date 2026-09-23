In Photos | Digger UK Premiere: Prince William And Kate Middleton Join Tom Cruise

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The world premiere of Tom Cruise's Digger was held at London's ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (September 22). The Prince and Princess of Wales were the guests of honour. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the screening to support Tom. Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy also graced the red carpet and attended the premiere. Digger is set to debut in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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What did Kate Middleton wear to the Digger premier
Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, from left, Britain's Prince William, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Tom Cruise at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Digger World Premiere
Sophie Wilde, from left, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Britains Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the Royal Film Performance 2026
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the Royal Film Performance 2026 World Premiere of Digger, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Geoff Pugh/Pool Photo via AP
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Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, left, and Tom Cruise
Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Britains Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Tom Cruise Digger world premiere
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Tom Cruise attend the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Britains Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Tom Cruise
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Tom Cruise at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Britain Digger World Premiere gallery
Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, from left, Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales and Tom Cruise at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Digger premiere red carpet photos
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Britains Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the Royal Film Performance 2026 World Premiere of Digger, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Geoff Pugh/Pool Photo via AP
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Sophie Wilde Digger world premiere in London
Sophie Wilde poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Salma Hayek Digger world premiere in London
Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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John Goodman Jesse Plemons Digger
John Goodman poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Sandra Hüller Digger London red carpet
Sandra Hüller poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Tom Cruise Digger dark satire review
Hannah Waddingham poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere for the film "Digger" in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

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