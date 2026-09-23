In Photos | Digger UK Premiere: Prince William And Kate Middleton Join Tom Cruise

P Photo Webdesk 23 September 2026 2:32 pm Published at: 23 September 2026 2:32 pm Updated on:

The world premiere of Tom Cruise's Digger was held at London's ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (September 22). The Prince and Princess of Wales were the guests of honour. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the screening to support Tom. Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Emma D'Arcy also graced the red carpet and attended the premiere. Digger is set to debut in cinemas on October 2, 2026.