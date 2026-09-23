Tom Cruise's Digger Polarises Critics: 'Bold', 'Unpleasant', 'Audacious' And 'Insufferable'

Variety staffer Clayton Davis insisted that the film “is not what people are expecting,” which means “how audiences react may be the ultimate test of Tom Cruise’s star power.” He added, “I respect the swing and what Alejandro González Iñárritu is going for. Tom Cruise and John Goodman are delivering stellar work (Sophie Wilde might be best in show for me), and the production design and cinematography are impressive (we’ve missed you, Chivo). In the end, not all the dots connect, and I wish the film leaned harder into the absurdity and satire it kept reaching for. Shocker! The divide on this one is going to be wide.”