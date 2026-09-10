Digger Final Trailer: Tom Cruise's Digger Rockwell Battles An Escalating Ecological Crisis

The final trailer for Digger shows Tom Cruise as powerful oil tycoon Digger Rockwell battling an escalating ecological disaster.
The environmental catastrophe threatens to engulf Rockwell's business empire and reach the nation's highest corridors of power.
Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film features an ensemble cast including Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, and Jesse Plemons.
The makers of Tom Cruise-starrer Digger dropped its final trailer ahead of its October release. The trailer starts with the line that reads: "With great power comes great deniability."
Tom Cruise plays oil tycoon Digger Rockwell in Digger, which pushes him deeper into an ecological crisis that could spread far beyond his business empire. The disaster threatens to reach the highest levels of power.
What's in Digger final trailer
The trailer places Digger at the centre of a widening emergency. His oil empire is caught in a catastrophe that could spiral into a global crisis. The country’s most powerful figures are drawn into the fallout and turn to him for answers. “We trust Digger!” the trailer declares as he races against time to show he can fix the mess he may have helped create.
Digger cast and crew
Alongside Cruise, the film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons. The cast also features Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu has directed the film from a screenplay by Iñárritu, Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman, from a story by Iñárritu and Berman.
Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Cruise and Michael Sharp have served as the producers. Executive producers are Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.
Oscar-winning director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki leads cinematography, with Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione editing alongside Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. The off-screen team also features Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner, production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.
Digger release date
It will debut in the United States and in India on October 2, 2026 in cinemas and IMAX.