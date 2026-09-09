Jim Geoghan, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Co-Creator, Dead At 79

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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His prolific career spanned stand-up comedy, theatre productions and writing credits on sitcoms including Three's Company and Family Matters.

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Jim Geoghan
Jim Geoghan dies at 79 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Jim Geoghan died on September 6 at the age of 79.

  • His daughter, Genevieve Geoghan, confirmed his death, with no cause of death officially disclosed.

  • Geoghan won two Outstanding Children's Program Emmy Awards for his work on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Jim Geoghan, the sitcom writer and co-creator of Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, passed away on Sunday (September 6), in Los Angeles. He was 79.

Geoghan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annie, and their daughter, Genevieve.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Genevieve Geoghan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been disclosed.

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Jim Geoghan's early TV career

Geoghan started out in live comedy. Deadline reported that he began his career in the 1970s as part of Divided We Stand, a stand-up comedy trio that performed in New York City.

He later moved into television writing. His credits included Three’s Company, Sanford, Too Close for Comfort, The Facts of Life, The Van Dyke Show and It’s Garry Shandling’s Show.

His early portfolio featured scripts for Kate & Allie, Mama’s Family and Amen. Geoghan also handled dual writing and producing duties on hit sitcoms Family Matters and Silver Spoons.

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Stage work and awards

Geoghan also wrote for the theatre. His Off-Broadway play Only Kidding premiered in 1988 and ran for 500 performances.

The production was later staged at regional theatres. The Wrap reported that it also received two Drama Desk Award nominations.

His theatrical work extended to Light Sensitive. The 1993 play made its debut at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater and later saw more than 40 stagings across the nation.

He won two Outstanding Children’s Program Emmys for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

His biggest later-career success came at Disney. In 2005, he and Danny Kallis co-created The Suite Life of Zack & Cody which starred Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phil Lewis and Kim Rhodes. It ended in 2008 after a three-season run.

Alongside Kallis and Pamela Eells, he launched the spinoff The Suite Life on Deck and also wrote the 2011 feature film The Suite Life Movie. He also executive-produced The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, the show's Indian remake.

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