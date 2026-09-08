Aviation Firm Files ₹3 Crore Defamation Suit Against Nora Fatehi Over 'Lego Airplane' Remark

Nora Fatehi has faced a defamation suit over alleged derogatory remarks against an aircraft.
During a Mumbai-Jaipur flight, Fatehi posted Instagram videos describing the Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft as a miniature, toy, and Lego airplane.
The aviation company stated that the posts led to increased cancellations and a 15 to 20 per cent drop in bookings.
Nora Fatehi has landed in controversy again. She has faced a defamation suit by an aviation firm. Dunes Aviation initiated ₹3 crore civil defamation proceedings against the actress in a Gandhinagar court, PTI reported. The case adds to recent headlines around Fatehi, including dating rumours and the Sarke Chunar row.
Nora Fatehi defamation suit details
The company alleged that her online clips labelling its chartered aircraft a "Lego airplane" were "derogatory and reckless" and harmed its business standing.
The suit says the remarks led to booking cancellations and a commercial setback. It is listed before Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal on September 25.
Fatehi flew from Mumbai to Jaipur last December. While travelling aboard the Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft, she recorded clips and shared them with her Instagram audience. In the footage, she called the plane a "miniature", a "toy" and a "Lego airplane", the news agency reported citing the court filing.
Fatehi has over 4.6 crore online followers.
What are the company's legal claims?
The suit was filed in April this year. Dunes Aviation alleged that Fatehi’s statements were “reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis”.
The company told the court that bookings fell 15-20 per cent after the posts and cancellations increased. It also said the aircraft was standard and appropriately sized for the journey the defendant took, fully DGCA-certified and airworthy, and lawfully operated under a valid NSOP.
Dunes Aviation demands immediate corrective steps. Beyond claiming ₹3 crore in financial compensation, the firm asked the court to direct the swift deletion of all internet material referencing the aircraft. It also demanded an official public clarification from Fatehi.
Sarke Chunar backlash
Fatehi had already been in the news in recent months over dating rumours and the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar. Backlash followed her appearance in the song after its release, with critics and social media users flagging the lyrics and choreography as inappropriate.
She later appeared before the National Commission for Women and issued a public apology. Fatehi later pledged educational aid for young orphans.