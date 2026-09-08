Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 32: Film Crosses ₹150 Crore After Beating Dhurandhar

Hanuman Ansh box office collection crosses ₹155 crore India gross on Day 32.
The spiritual drama earned ₹49.25 crore nett during its fifth weekend.
Hanuman Ansh overseas release begins September 11 after remarkable domestic momentum.
Hanuman Ansh continues to defy conventional box-office trends. On its 32nd day in theatres, the Vishal Chaturvedi-directed spiritual drama crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India gross, despite entering its fifth week. After an exceptional weekend that saw its collections rise sharply, the film is now heading towards the next phase of its theatrical journey.
According to trade website Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹9.50 crore nett on its fifth Monday, taking its India nett total to ₹131.63 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at ₹155.65 crore, a remarkable turnaround for a film that began its theatrical run with modest numbers.
Hanuman Ansh box office day 32 sees strong fifth monday
The film registered a 58.2 per cent drop from its record-breaking Sunday collection of ₹22.75 crore nett. However, earning ₹9.50 crore across 7,343 shows on its 32nd day remains a strong result for a film that has been in cinemas for more than a month.
Its fifth weekend has been particularly extraordinary. Hanuman Ansh earned ₹10 crore nett on Day 29, followed by ₹16.50 crore on Day 30 and ₹22.75 crore on Day 31. The three-day total reached ₹49.25 crore nett.
Hanuman Ansh's fifth weekend collection leaves Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 behind
The scale of Hanuman Ansh's fifth-weekend performance becomes even clearer when its numbers are compared with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. The spiritual drama earned ₹49.25 crore nett across Days 29 to 31, comfortably outperforming both films at the same stage of their theatrical runs.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar had collected ₹33.25 crore nett during its fifth weekend, falling ₹16 crore behind Hanuman Ansh. Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, had earned ₹12.55 crore across its fifth Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leaving it ₹36.70 crore behind Hanuman Ansh's fifth-weekend total.
The gap widened across each day of the weekend. Hanuman Ansh began with ₹10 crore nett on its fifth Friday before jumping to ₹16.50 crore on Saturday and reaching a massive ₹22.75 crore on Sunday. In comparison, Dhurandhar earned ₹8.75 crore, ₹11.75 crore and ₹12.75 crore on the corresponding days.
Dhurandhar 2 posted ₹2.70 crore on its fifth Friday, followed by ₹4.65 crore on Saturday and ₹5.20 crore on Sunday. With its collections continuing to rise more than a month after release, Hanuman Ansh has now delivered a fifth-weekend total that stands well ahead of both films.
Written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is now preparing for its overseas theatrical release on September 11, opening a new chapter after its ₹150 crore-plus India gross milestone.