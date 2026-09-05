Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29: ₹2 Crore Film Nears ₹100 Crore

Hanuman Ansh earned ₹10 crore on its 29th day.
The Neem Karoli Baba film has reached ₹97.99 crore India gross.
Made under ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has delivered exceptional returns.
Hanuman Ansh is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Hanuman Ansh's box office collection on Day 29 reached an estimated ₹10 crore net on Saturday, taking the film's India gross total to ₹97.99 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The performance is particularly striking given the film's reported budget of under ₹2 crore.
After opening to a modest response, the devotional drama has found a much larger audience in its fourth week. It has now earned more than 50 times its initial investment in just 29 days.
Hanuman Ansh day 29 collection surges
The film earned ₹10 crore across 5,055 shows on its 29th day, recording 47 per cent occupancy. The figure is being reported as the highest fifth-weekend day collection for a film, putting Hanuman Ansh ahead of several much bigger productions.
For comparison, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned ₹2.70 crore on its fifth Saturday. The performance of Hanuman Ansh has become even more notable as its theatrical presence has grown considerably since release.
Neem Karoli Baba film gains more shows
Hanuman Ansh had opened with only 355 shows but has since expanded to more than 5,000 screenings. Its rise has come alongside the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, which opened across 11,135 screens and earned ₹30 crore in gross on its first day.
The shift in show allocations has also affected Yash-starrer Toxic, which was reduced to 2,253 shows on its tenth day compared with 24,000 on its opening day.
Based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as an unlikely box-office success. With the film now sitting at ₹97.99 crore gross in India, crossing the ₹100-crore milestone appears within reach.
The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial was released earlier this month and continues to benefit from growing audience interest despite competition from major releases.