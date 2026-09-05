I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan Film Reaches ₹10 Crore

I’m Game earned ₹4.60 crore nett on its second day.
Dulquer Salmaan’s film crossed ₹10 crore India nett in two days.
Worldwide earnings reached ₹20.20 crore after Friday’s overseas business.
Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game saw a drop in collections on its second day but continued to hold its ground at the Indian box office. The I’m Game box office collection on day 2 stood at an estimated ₹4.60 crore net across 3,145 shows, taking the film’s two-day India net total to ₹10 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The film had opened at ₹5.40 crore net on Thursday. Despite Friday's decline, it managed to cross the ₹10-crore mark within two days. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹11.70 crore.
I'm Game day 2 collection: Malayalam version leads
The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s India earnings. It collected ₹3.18 crore nett from 1,506 shows and recorded 51 per cent occupancy on Friday.
The Telugu version earned ₹75 lakh from 669 shows at 29 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version earned ₹60 lakh from 752 shows at 22 per cent occupancy. The Hindi version added ₹7 lakh from 218 shows with 17 per cent occupancy.
The Malayalam release recorded an overall occupancy of 43.85 per cent. Night shows performed the strongest at 61.42 per cent, compared with 23.50 per cent in the morning and 44.58 per cent in the evening.
Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game heads into weekend
The film also had a stronger showing overseas, where it earned ₹4 crore gross on Friday. Its overseas total has now reached ₹8.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹20.20 crore.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir and Vinay Forrt. The film revolves around a gambler whose life changes after a major incident.
Produced by Dulquer and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, I’m Game released in theatres on September 3. With the weekend ahead, its box-office performance will determine whether it can build on its ₹10-crore India nett total.