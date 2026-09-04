Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Tamil And Telugu Release Follows ₹117 Crore Box Office Run

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has crossed ₹117 crore in India box office collections.
Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam hit is expanding with Tamil and Telugu versions.
The film has grossed ₹231.25 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest success stories this year. After drawing strong numbers in Kerala and overseas markets, the film is now expanding its theatrical reach with Tamil and Telugu versions. Its sustained box office run has pushed its India gross collection past ₹117 crore, underlining the growing popularity of the romantic family drama.
The film opened well before gaining further momentum over its first few days. It collected ₹4.90 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹7.15 crore on day two and ₹8.80 crore on day three. The numbers have continued to grow since then, helping the film cross major milestones during its theatrical run.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Tamil and Telugu release
The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are now being released in theatres to take the film beyond Malayalam-speaking audiences. The Telugu version has already generated considerable buzz, with Mythri Movie Distributors announcing additional early morning shows in Hyderabad.
Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to arrive on JioHotstar, which has reportedly acquired its streaming rights. However, an official announcement regarding its OTT premiere is still awaited.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection
The film has grossed ₹231.25 crore worldwide so far, including ₹119.25 crore from India and ₹112 crore from overseas markets. According to Sacnilk’s estimates, its India net collection has crossed ₹102 crore.
Its strong second week added nearly ₹58 crore to its India gross, making it only the fourth Malayalam film to cross ₹100 crore in Kerala. With its theatrical run continuing, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now looking to move past Drishyam 3 and Vaazha 2 among the biggest Malayalam releases of 2026.
Directed by Girish AD, the film blends romance, family relationships and nostalgia as it follows Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, and her growing bond with Justin, played by Nivin Pauly.