Nivin Pauly Calls Out Benz Makers Over Repeated Filming Delays

Nivin Pauly is exasperated with the several postponements in Benz's filming.
Benz is his second Tamil film.
Benz belongs to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.
Nivin Pauly, who’s soon to star in his second Tamil film, has several grievances against the makers of Benz. He promoted his recent Onam release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, on Rekha Menon’s YouTube channel. Benz has hit several shooting postponements. Apparently, Benz still has asolid chunk of 30-35 days of shooting left
Nivin Pauly Frustrated With Benz' Shoot Delays
When asked that he had maintained the same look across his last few films and whether it was a deliberate “Nivin Pauly factor,” the actor didn't mine his words. “It’s not like that. I can’t change my look due to my commitment to Benz, the Tamil film. There was a proper agreement for it that I had to maintain my appearance. We began shooting for it last year, and it keeps getting postponed,” he said.
There was palpable exasperation as the host noted him releasing several successful films while being bound to the same look. “Now, for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and another recently launched film, I couldn’t change my look because I still have 30 to 35 days of shooting left,” he said, adding, “Nothing seems to be moving. I’m tired of calling them about this.” This led to him requesting the Benz team, "Guys, at least after watching this interview, please make a decision and complete the film,” he said.
Nivin Pauly's Upcoming Projects
He has retained the same look in Sarvam Maya, Baby Girl, Prathichaya and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit so far. Benz is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) and is the first film in the franchise to be directed by someone other than Lokesh. The film to be helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan was first announced in 2024 with Raghava Lawrence as the lead. Pauly is joining as the antagonist, Twin Fish Walter. The film will follow Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023) as part of the LCU. No release date for Benz has been announced.
Pauly is currently shooting for a Malayalam film with Rukmini Vasanth and Aju Varghese. He also has Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, featuring Soori and Anjali. His film Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, is also awaiting release.