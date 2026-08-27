Nivin Pauly Calls Out Benz Makers Over Repeated Filming Delays

Nivin Pauly's Upcoming Projects

He has retained the same look in Sarvam Maya, Baby Girl, Prathichaya and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit so far. Benz is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) and is the first film in the franchise to be directed by someone other than Lokesh. The film to be helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan was first announced in 2024 with Raghava Lawrence as the lead. Pauly is joining as the antagonist, Twin Fish Walter. The film will follow Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023) as part of the LCU. No release date for Benz has been announced.