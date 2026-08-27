Kangana Ranaut Clarifies Her Criticism Of Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad

In a new interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Ranaut elaborated on her criticism of the ad. Speaking on Decode Live, Ranaut insisted that her criticism was not about telling Sanon what she can or cannot wear. She clarified women are free to dress the way they want, even when celebrating festivals. “Who is stopping them from wearing whatever they want? Who has ever stopped them? Why would anyone care what they choose to wear? A woman can wear whatever she wants on Raksha Bandhan. I feel the bralette was a minor detail, but Hindus, and we come from that background, are the ones who can point this out. Where are the parents? Where is the home? There is no sign of halwa-puri, God, tilak, akshat, incense, or diya,” Ranaut asked.