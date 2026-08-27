Sonu Nigam Denies Commenting On Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

Sonu Nigam denied commenting on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy.
The singer said the X account quoted was not his.
Kriti Sanon defended her outfit amid backlash over the GIVA campaign.
Sonu Nigam has clarified that he did not comment on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad, after a statement was circulated online in his name. The singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the report and made it clear that the X account quoted in the story does not belong to him.
The confusion began after a media report picked up a post from an X account using Sonu Nigam's name. The account appeared to have commented on the criticism surrounding Kriti's GIVA advertisement, but Nigam has now distanced himself from the remarks.
Sonu Nigam's clarification on Kriti Sanon ad row
Sharing the screenshot, Nigam directly called out the report and clarified that the statement was not his. His message was simple: he said the account was not his and urged the media to verify such claims before publishing them.
Fans also pointed out that Nigam has repeatedly maintained that he is not on X. Several users supported the singer in the comments and noted that the account mentioned in the report belongs to another person with the same name.
The statement attributed to him had sparked attention because it appeared to defend Kriti's choice of clothing while questioning the criticism around women's outfits during Hindu festivals.
What happened with Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad?
The controversy began after Kriti appeared in a GIVA Raksha Bandhan campaign wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt. Some social media users criticised the outfit, arguing that it was inappropriate for an advertisement centred on the festival.
Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the campaign, while Kriti defended herself. The actor said that the meaning of a festival should not be reduced to women’s clothing and questioned why women continue to be told what they should wear.
GIVA latter withdrew the advertisement following the backlash and said it had never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.
For now, Sonu Nigam's position on the controversy is clear. He did not make the comments attributed to him and has rejected the report that suggested otherwise.