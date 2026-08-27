Asha Bhosle's Final Film Song Marks An Emotional Tribute To Her Timeless Musical Legacy

Asha Bhosle’s final film song was recorded at age 90.
Om Ka Hari features the song as an emotional tribute.
The track will release on September, her 93rd birth anniversary.
Asha Bhosle’s final film song is set to be heard one more time, bringing the legendary singer’s voice back to the big screen through the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song was recorded in late 2023, when Bhosle was in her 90s.
Asha Bhosle’s final film song carries a personal meaning
Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari centres on the relationship between a father and son and the emotions that families often struggle to express. Bhosle’s song becomes an important part of that emotional journey, with its themes of love, life and saying what is often left unsaid.
For Anshuman Jha, who stars in the film and is closely connected to its story, having Bhosle’s voice carry the film’s emotional core holds deeply personal significance. The film was described by Jha as being about the importance of telling one’s father I love you, something he never got the chance to do. Bhosle’s voice carrying the song representing that catharsis was also described by him as one of the most profound and memorable moments of his life as an artist.
Jha also recalled the experience of being in the studio with Bhosle as one filled with joy and contentment. It was said that he wished she could have been present to celebrate the song, while her presence was felt through her music and the lives touched by her voice.
Asha Bhosle’s musical legacy continues
Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs across over 20 languages during a career spanning more than seven decades. From Dum Maro Dum and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja to Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, her voice became an inseparable part of Indian cinema.
The song’s release was deliberately planned for September 8, 2026 on Bhosle’s birth anniversary. It will arrive on what would have been her 93rd birthday, turning the release into a celebration of an extraordinary musical legacy rather than simply a final recording.
Vyas said the decision was intended to celebrate Bhosle's timeless voice, immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives had been touched by her music.